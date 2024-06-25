Swan SM22030LBN 800W Digital Microwave Black

Cook meals in a fast and convenient way with this Swan Retro SM22030LBN black digital microwave. Packed with five different power levels and 60-minute digital timer, you can easily reheat leftovers or cook up a ready meal in no time. This 800W microwave also features an auto-cook function, which has a number of pre-set options for a range of different foods to take the guesswork out of cooking. It will set the appropriate time and power level to get perfect results. If you are pressed for time and need to get something thawed quicker, then the handy defrost function will speed up the process without cooking your food. This Swan microwave has a large 20 litre capacity with a 270mm glass turntable, which can fit any standard sized dinner plate, great for a hearty meal. It also features a digital display that will show both the clock and remaining cooking time for added convenience. The Swan Retro collection is inspired by 1950s and 1960s design to compliment all kitchen decors.