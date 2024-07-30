Teamson Home - Myra Floor Lamp with USB Port, Glass Table, and Tripod Metal Legs - Black

A chic addition to today's multifunctional interiors, this Myra Floor Lamp by Teamson Home is simply fabulous. More than just a floor lamp, Myra's smooth glass top makes it perfect as an end table, and a built-in USB port allows you to charge your devices while keeping them at arm's length. Myra's black and gold tripod legs add a touch of modern glamour to its overall look. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and decor.