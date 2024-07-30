Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home Arco Curved Arched Standing Floor Lamp with Bell Shade in Chrome
image 1 of Teamson Home Arco Curved Arched Standing Floor Lamp with Bell Shade in Chromeimage 2 of Teamson Home Arco Curved Arched Standing Floor Lamp with Bell Shade in Chromeimage 3 of Teamson Home Arco Curved Arched Standing Floor Lamp with Bell Shade in Chromeimage 4 of Teamson Home Arco Curved Arched Standing Floor Lamp with Bell Shade in Chromeimage 5 of Teamson Home Arco Curved Arched Standing Floor Lamp with Bell Shade in Chrome

Teamson Home Arco Curved Arched Standing Floor Lamp with Bell Shade in Chrome

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

Teamson Home Arco Curved Arched Standing Floor Lamp with Bell Shade in Chrome
You're an out-of-the-box thinker. Cookie-cutter ideas and one-size-fits-all decor is not for you. That creative edge within you should extend to the way your home or apartment looks. The Arco floor lamp complements your natural creativity by putting an edgy twist on the traditional floor lamp. The graceful curve of the lampstand gives this lighting fixture a totally unique look and allows the chrome-finished lamp head to point downwards, a much more effective lighting solution than an upwards cast. With a stable base and convenient floor switch this lamp offers all of the efficient functionality that you need in a floor lamp with none of the bulk-order look of other lamps. This lamp will add a touch of grace and a modern element to your home. So flaunt your creativity and modern flair with the Arco floor lamp from Versanora. Bring a ray of light to your living space with our Versanora lamps. Light up any room with the soft glow of our unique contemporary styled lamps today. Versanora mixes the mid century style with simplistic modern style. Great fit for bedroom playroom or living room at your home. What does life mean without celebrating beauty everyday little things. Symmetry clean lines and simple complexity? Why not daring and exploring? We're still young in our journeys. Let's make the most of it and be ourselves. Dare to try. Make your mark. Take iconic design and beautiful aesthetics to the next level with the Versanora Range.
Features a premium metal baseIncludes foot on/off switchRequires E27 LED Bulb

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here