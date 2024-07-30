Teamson Home Piastra Pendant Lamp, Modern Hanging and Ceiling Light Fixture, Black

Lighting is about more than just brightening up a room. In your modern lifestyle, lighting fixtures should make a statement and complement the decor of your home. The Piastra pendant light provides an eclectic, non-traditional option for lighting your home or apartment. Inspired by industrial-style designs, this light features simple lines and a brushed black metal exterior, and a large, gold-toned lamp head that provides you with ample lighting for your space. The Piastra pendant light makes a beautiful fixture as accent lighting over a bar, spotlighting above your photo gallery, or as a main lighting fixture in any room. Hang one pendant light, or group several together for a more dramatic effect. The Piastra pendant light is easy to install and works with any modern design. No matter how your lifestyle may change, this impactful lighting fixture will never go out of style.