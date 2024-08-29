Teamson Home Pettit Accent Table Lamp, Electric Reading Desk Light in Rose Gold

Industrial artwork brought attention to the raw beauty of unfinished materials. The cool unaltered look of concrete and the edginess of pure metals became popular mediums for modern artists. The Pettit desk lamp from Versanora pays tribute to those artists with an unadulterated beauty all its own while providing the perfect solution for small modern work spaces and living areas. The exposed bulb rests directly in the simple socket which mimics the look of freshly laid concrete. A narrow piece of rose gold metal supports the grey socket bent in a unique shape that allows the bulb to almost hover above your work surface. The compact size and design of this desk lamp allows it to work perfectly on your narrow desk or cluttered nightstand. Whatever surface it rests on the Pettit desk lamp will add an edgy industrial look to your space. Bring a ray of light to your living space with our Versanora lamps. Light up any room with the soft glow of our unique contemporary styled lamps today. Versanora mixes the mid century style with simplistic modern style. Great fit for bedroom playroom or living room at your home. What does life mean without celebrating beauty everyday little things. Symmetry clean lines and simple complexity? Why not daring and exploring? We're still young in our journeys. Let's make the most of it and be ourselves. Dare to try. Make your mark. Take iconic design and beautiful aesthetics to the next level with the Versanora Range.