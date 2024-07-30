Teamson Home Lilah 163cm Tray Table Floor Lamp, Gold with White Drum Shade

The Lilah floor lamp with table is a modern upgrade to a home furnishing staple. The white fabric lamp and marmo faux marble table top provides high-class style while casting a warm, soft glow. The lamp's USB outlet provides a light to a reading nook or couch corner and being able to charge your phone at the same time. This floor lamp can offer an ensemble with mood and atmosphere, functionality and convenience. Classic mid-century styling makes our Floor Lamp a beautiful addition to any room.