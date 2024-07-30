Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home Lilah 163cm Tray Table Floor Lamp, Gold with White Drum Shade
image 1 of Teamson Home Lilah 163cm Tray Table Floor Lamp, Gold with White Drum Shadeimage 2 of Teamson Home Lilah 163cm Tray Table Floor Lamp, Gold with White Drum Shadeimage 3 of Teamson Home Lilah 163cm Tray Table Floor Lamp, Gold with White Drum Shadeimage 4 of Teamson Home Lilah 163cm Tray Table Floor Lamp, Gold with White Drum Shadeimage 5 of Teamson Home Lilah 163cm Tray Table Floor Lamp, Gold with White Drum Shade

Teamson Home Lilah 163cm Tray Table Floor Lamp, Gold with White Drum Shade

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£74.99

£74.99/each

Teamson Home Lilah 163cm Tray Table Floor Lamp, Gold with White Drum Shade
The Lilah floor lamp with table is a modern upgrade to a home furnishing staple. The white fabric lamp and marmo faux marble table top provides high-class style while casting a warm, soft glow. The lamp's USB outlet provides a light to a reading nook or couch corner and being able to charge your phone at the same time. This floor lamp can offer an ensemble with mood and atmosphere, functionality and convenience. Classic mid-century styling makes our Floor Lamp a beautiful addition to any room.
Mid-Century floor lamp with tabletop and shelfConvenient USB port to keep electronics chargedWhite drum shade can be tilted to direct light

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here