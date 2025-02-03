Teamson Home Romanza LED Tripod Standing Floor Lamp with Drum Shade in White

Having art in your home seems like a frivolous thing to many people. It's something to be looked at but that serves no real function. In today's fast-paced modern world everything must serve a purpose and being beautiful is not an excuse to take up space. The Romanza floor lamp was designed for your modern home as a piece of functional art adding beauty and illumination to any space. The unique tripod-style base uses clean lines and gives a modern twist to contemporary styles of the 60s and 70s and it provides a functional sturdy base to keep your lamp from wobbling or tipping over. The natural wood effect of the iron lampstand and white fabric lampshade give the piece a rustic quality that beautifully balances with the modern design. And the convenient floor switch provides ultimate functionality. The Romanza floor lamp balances style and function making it the perfect addition to your modern home. The Romanza collection of lighting fixtures provides stylish lighting options that are perfect for any modern home. Inspired by contemporary designs and art of the 60s and 70s the edgy style of these lamps takes your home decor from cookie-cutter to one-of-a-kind in an instant. If you're tired of feeling like everything is simply a carbon copy of one another then the Romanza collection will provide you with that unique flair you've been pining for. The collection includes both table and floor lamps with each piece coming in a variety of colors and finishes. Every piece boasts that signature tripod base that makes this collection as much a piece of art as it is a home furnishing. From your living room to your office a Romanza lamp is a complement to any modern space and with the incredible variety of colors and finishes you can place a different one in every room of your home. Versanora mixes the mid century style with simplistic modern style. Great fit for bedroom playroom or living room at your home. What does life mean without celebrating beauty everyday little things. Symmetry clean lines and simple complexity? Why not daring and exploring? We're still young in our journeys. Let's make the most of it and be ourselves. Dare to try. Make your mark. Take iconic design and beautiful aesthetics to the next level with the Versanora Range.

The shade evenly spreads an efficient glow Features a foot rocker on/off switch Requires E27 LED bulb

Sold by Teamson UK Ltd