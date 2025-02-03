Teamson Home Mason Table Lamp With Chrome Shade

A winning combination of appearance and texture, our Mason Table Lamp combine premium quality Materials with Unique High-style Design. It is light and exquisite, versatile, and quite a statement piece. This metal table lamp has a classic disc-style base, which comes in a brushed-nickel finish that creates an overall simple yet sleek design. Whether you set it on an end table in your living room or on the desk in your home office, you'll love the beautiful glow of light the sliver lampshade filters into your space.

Contemporary design with an industrial edge Crafted with high quality metal Features E12 bulb (not included)

Sold by Teamson UK Ltd