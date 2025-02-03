Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home Mason Table Lamp With Chrome Shade

Teamson Home Mason Table Lamp With Chrome Shade

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Teamson Home Mason Table Lamp With Chrome Shade
A winning combination of appearance and texture, our Mason Table Lamp combine premium quality Materials with Unique High-style Design. It is light and exquisite, versatile, and quite a statement piece. This metal table lamp has a classic disc-style base, which comes in a brushed-nickel finish that creates an overall simple yet sleek design. Whether you set it on an end table in your living room or on the desk in your home office, you'll love the beautiful glow of light the sliver lampshade filters into your space.
Contemporary design with an industrial edgeCrafted with high quality metalFeatures E12 bulb (not included)
Sold by Teamson UK Ltd

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here