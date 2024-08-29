Teamson Home Hailey LED Tripod Standing Floor Lamp with Drum Shade in Beige

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Teamson Home Hailey wooden tripod floor lamp is a must have if you looking to add some sophistication to your room. The natural linen lamp shade and tapered legs with wooden construction lend vintage style. This lamp's tripod design makes it a versatile lighting solution for reading or to add a soft glow to your bedroom, office, or living area. Constructed of durable materials, this floor lamp is built to last for long-term use. The convenient floor switch provides ultimate functionality and with its sturdy tripod base, this lamp isn't easily tipped over for dependable lighting in high-traffic areas.

The Teamson Home Hailey wooden tripod floor lamp is a must have if you looking to add some sophistication to your room. The natural linen lamp shade and tapered legs with wooden construction lend vintage style. This lamp's tripod design makes it a versatile lighting solution for reading or to add a soft glow to your bedroom, office, or living area. Constructed of durable materials, this floor lamp is built to last for long-term use. The convenient floor switch provides ultimate functionality and with its sturdy tripod base, this lamp isn't easily tipped over for dependable lighting in high-traffic areas.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.