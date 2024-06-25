BHS Bryant Oval Table Lamp, Copper

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Let me introduce you to the Bryant Oval Table Lamp with Black Shade in Copper; a stunning and modern table lamp that will accent your interiors beautifully. The black shade creates the most stunning atmospheric light, whilst the copper stem boasts stature and opulence.

Let me introduce you to the Bryant Oval Table Lamp with Black Shade in Copper; a stunning and modern table lamp that will accent your interiors beautifully. The black shade creates the most stunning atmospheric light, whilst the copper stem boasts stature and opulence.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.