BHS Mira Touch Floor Lamp, Natural

BHS Mira Touch Floor Lamp, Natural

£90.00

£90.00/each

Sold and sent by BHS

BHS Mira Touch Floor Lamp, Natural
Illuminate your living room with the Mira Touch Floor Lamp in Natural. This floor lamp features innovative technology which means you are able to turn the light on by touching any part of the stem. With a sleek silver stem and a natural lamp shade, there will be no problems with matching this lamp to the majority of interiors.
Sleek silver stemMuted natural lamp shadeInnovative touch technology
Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)

