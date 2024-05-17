BHS Hale Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Stainless Steel

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Light up your outdoor walls with the Hale Panel Slatted Wall Lantern featuring a PIR sensor in stainless steel, offering both style, water resistance and security lighting. Its slatted design and motion-activated sensor provide a modern and functional lighting solution for your outdoor spaces.

Light up your outdoor walls with the Hale Panel Slatted Wall Lantern featuring a PIR sensor in stainless steel, offering both style, water resistance and security lighting. Its slatted design and motion-activated sensor provide a modern and functional lighting solution for your outdoor spaces.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.