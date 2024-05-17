Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Cygna Bathroom Wall Light, Brass
image 1 of BHS Cygna Bathroom Wall Light, Brassimage 2 of BHS Cygna Bathroom Wall Light, Brassimage 3 of BHS Cygna Bathroom Wall Light, Brassimage 4 of BHS Cygna Bathroom Wall Light, Brassimage 5 of BHS Cygna Bathroom Wall Light, Brass

BHS Cygna Bathroom Wall Light, Brass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.00

£35.00/each

BHS Cygna Bathroom Wall Light, Brass
Relax in luxury with the Cygna Bathroom Wall Light in Metallic Gold. The practical design offers ample amounts of task lighting, which would be most convenient above a bathroom mirror.
IP44 rated perfect for bathroom lighting decorLuxurious metallic gold finishIdeal for placing above a bathroom mirror

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here