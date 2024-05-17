BHS Lucia Flush Ceiling Light, Chrome

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Stylish lights for low ceilings, the Lucia Flush Ceiling Light features a flush design. This flush fitting comes in a chrome finish with gorgeous clear glass shades that encase sparkling crystal effect beading within, as well as being IP44 rated to ensure water resistance when installed in bathrooms.

Stylish lights for low ceilings, the Lucia Flush Ceiling Light features a flush design. This flush fitting comes in a chrome finish with gorgeous clear glass shades that encase sparkling crystal effect beading within, as well as being IP44 rated to ensure water resistance when installed in bathrooms.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.