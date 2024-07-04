Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Wilbur Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Grey
image 1 of BHS Wilbur Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Greyimage 2 of BHS Wilbur Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Greyimage 3 of BHS Wilbur Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Greyimage 4 of BHS Wilbur Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Greyimage 5 of BHS Wilbur Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Grey

BHS Wilbur Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£36.00

£36.00/each

BHS Wilbur Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Grey
Improve your outdoor lighting with the Wilbur Outdoor Wall Light with PIR Sensor in Anthracite. A unique design that projects a bright illumination in your outdoor space. Finished in a discreet black shade to match seamlessly with the majority of homes.
Energy-efficient LED technologyTimeless black finishIP43 rated

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here