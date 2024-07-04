image 1 of BHS Large Wave Easy Fit Light Shade, Grey
BHS Large Wave Easy Fit Light Shade, Grey

The Large Wave Easy Fit Light Shade in Grey brings a funky and alternative design to your home. The cool grey pattern elevates any room it is placed in and adds heaps of lovable personality.
Funky wave designGrey is an extremely versatile colourQuick & easy installation

