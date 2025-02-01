BHS Tristan Floor Lamp, Brass

Enhance your living room or bedroom decor with the Tristan Tripod Floor Lamp in luxurious brass, adding a touch of sophistication to your decor. Its tripod base and brass finish create a striking visual impact, whereas the white shade diffuses a warm glow outwards, perfect for creating ambient lighting in any room.

Ideal for any reading or hobby corner Practical tripod base Has a chic brass finish

