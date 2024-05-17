Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Hardy 1 Light Cage Wall Light, Nickel
image 1 of BHS Hardy 1 Light Cage Wall Light, Nickelimage 2 of BHS Hardy 1 Light Cage Wall Light, Nickelimage 3 of BHS Hardy 1 Light Cage Wall Light, Nickelimage 4 of BHS Hardy 1 Light Cage Wall Light, Nickelimage 5 of BHS Hardy 1 Light Cage Wall Light, Nickel

BHS Hardy 1 Light Cage Wall Light, Nickel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£50.00

£50.00/each

BHS Hardy 1 Light Cage Wall Light, Nickel
Get the ideal accent light for any hallway, bedroom, or living room with the Hardy Wall Light. This wall light comes in a sleek satin nickel finish for a reflective sheen to your decor and has a cage design with bubble glass shade, looking ideal when paired with one of our separately sold vintage filament light bulbs for a scandi style that looks ideal in contemporary homes.
Ideal accent lightingUnique bubble glass shadeMetallic stainless steel finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here