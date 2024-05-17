Outsunny Outdoor Pizza Oven Charcoal Grill with Rain Cover, Shelf

Create and cook restaurant-quality pizza in the comfort of your own home, thanks to this oven from Outsunny. Not just for pizza, it also comes with two grill grates for BBQ. It is made into an easy-use design, where a thermometer on the top keeps you aware the heat level to avoid burning, along with a tall chimney which safely extracts the smoke upwards to protect you and others around. A great excuse for getting everyone over once the sun comes out to shine.