Outsunny Foldable Charcoal Trolley Barbecue BBQ Grill Cooker Smoker

You are looking at a great charcoal bbq which offers the finest in design and quality. The bbq grill is the perfect charcoal grill with wheels. Constructed of high temperature black enamel and high temperature powder, the foldable design allows you to easily move your barbecue to wherever you want to go.