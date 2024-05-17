BHS Glow Kid's LED Shooting Star Neon Wall Light, Multi-Coloured

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add a fascinating accent to your child's space with the Glow Shooting Star Neon Wall Light in Yellow. The bright neon glow of this plug in wall fixture marries vintage styling with modern energy efficient technology for a stunning addition to your dÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â©cor. Height: 20cm, Width: 2cm, Projection: 2cm, Bulb: Integrated LED

Add a fascinating accent to your child's space with the Glow Shooting Star Neon Wall Light in Yellow. The bright neon glow of this plug in wall fixture marries vintage styling with modern energy efficient technology for a stunning addition to your dÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â©cor. Height: 20cm, Width: 2cm, Projection: 2cm, Bulb: Integrated LED

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.