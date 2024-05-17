Marketplace.
BHS Ellie 5 Light Chandelier, Frosted

Upgrade to a whimsical, joyful and neutral light fixture, like the Ellie Glass Disc 3 Tier Chandelier in Frosted. With classy tones, the frosted glass discs will project an ambient glow in your room, whilst pairing perfectly with many interior decors. The Ellie Chandelier is a statement, and will serve as the focal point of your room.
Adjustable heightFrosted glass gives a classy lookTiered design

