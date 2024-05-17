BHS Ellie 5 Light Chandelier, Frosted

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Upgrade to a whimsical, joyful and neutral light fixture, like the Ellie Glass Disc 3 Tier Chandelier in Frosted. With classy tones, the frosted glass discs will project an ambient glow in your room, whilst pairing perfectly with many interior decors. The Ellie Chandelier is a statement, and will serve as the focal point of your room.

Upgrade to a whimsical, joyful and neutral light fixture, like the Ellie Glass Disc 3 Tier Chandelier in Frosted. With classy tones, the frosted glass discs will project an ambient glow in your room, whilst pairing perfectly with many interior decors. The Ellie Chandelier is a statement, and will serve as the focal point of your room.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.