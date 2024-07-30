BHS Taylor Outdoor Wall Light, Black

Add a modern look to your outdoor decor with the Taylor Outdoor Wall Light in sleek black, offering a stylish and modern lighting option for your exterior. Its elegant weather proof IP54 rated design and reliable illumination make it a perfect addition to any outdoor space. Height: 15cm, Width: 9cm, Projection: 13cm,Bulb: 10 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.