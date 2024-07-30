BHS Taylor Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Black

The Taylor Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light in classic black combines sleek design with practical functionality and weather resistance, providing versatile lighting options for your outdoor space. Its modern IP54 rated build and dual illumination add a touch of sophistication to your exterior decor. Height: 25.5cm, Width: 9cm, Projection: 13cm,Bulb: 20 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.