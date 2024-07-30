Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Rainbow Neon Wall Light, Multi-Coloured
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Rainbow Neon Wall Light, Multi-Colouredimage 2 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Rainbow Neon Wall Light, Multi-Colouredimage 3 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Rainbow Neon Wall Light, Multi-Colouredimage 4 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Rainbow Neon Wall Light, Multi-Colouredimage 5 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Rainbow Neon Wall Light, Multi-Coloured

BHS Glow Kid's LED Rainbow Neon Wall Light, Multi-Coloured

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£25.00

£25.00/each

BHS Glow Kid's LED Rainbow Neon Wall Light, Multi-Coloured
Elevate your space with the enchanting Glow Rainbow and Cloud Neon Wall Light in White. Its charming design featuring a rainbow and clouds in vibrant neon hues makes this retro wall light a stunning addition to any space. Height: 21cm, Width: 2cm, Projection: 2cm, Bulb: 4.76 Watt, Integrated LED
Eye catching multi coloured glowEnergy efficient bulb built inNo wiring required

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here