BHS Glow Kid's LED Monkey Colour Changing Wall Light, White

Transform bedtime with the adorable Glow Monkey Colour Changing Night Light in White. The cute monkey design of this colour changing lamp adds a playful touch to any nursery or bedroom dÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â©cor. Height: 11cm, Diameter: 9cm, Bulb: Integrated LED