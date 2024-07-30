BHS Glow Kid's LED Moon Wall Light, White

The Glow Moon Wall Light in White casts a soft glow that evokes the serenity of a moonlit night. The charming moon design of this night light amazingly completes a space themed nursery or bedroom. Height: 34cm, Width: 25.5cm, Projection: 10cm, Bulb: 2 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.