Marketplace.
BHS Glow Kid's LED Chill Light Box Table Lamp, Blue
Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
£15.00
£15.00/each
BHS Glow Kid's LED Chill Light Box Table Lamp, Blue
Add a relaxing hue to your bedroom lighting with the Glow LED Chill Acrylic Neon Style Light Box in Blue. The neon effect light emitted of this table lamp bring a stunning retro accent to your contemporary dÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â©cor. Height: 15cm, Width: 4.6cm, Length: 30cm, Bulb: 3.11 Watt, Integrated LED
Chic blue glowEnergy efficient built in bulbWall or table mountable
|Type
|Table and Desk Light
|Dimmable
|No
|Fixture type
|Non Wired
|Drop type
|Fixed
|Bulb Type
|LED Integrated
|Power Source
|Mains
|Use
|Indoor
|Bulb Included
|Yes
|Lightbulb type
|LED Integrated
|Number of bulbs
|1
Delivery
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
Standard delivery - arrives in 2-7 working days
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
Express delivery - arrives in 1-2 working days
- £6 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 3pm
Returns
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.