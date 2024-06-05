Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Demi 7 Light Pendant, Copper
image 1 of BHS Demi 7 Light Pendant, Copperimage 2 of BHS Demi 7 Light Pendant, Copperimage 3 of BHS Demi 7 Light Pendant, Copperimage 4 of BHS Demi 7 Light Pendant, Copperimage 5 of BHS Demi 7 Light Pendant, Copper

BHS Demi 7 Light Pendant, Copper

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£75.60

£75.60/each

BHS Demi 7 Light Pendant, Copper
Create a statement in your home with the Demi Ceiling Pendant Light featuring glass shades in copper, offering both style and functionality. Its copper finish and smoked glass shades create a warm and inviting glow, while the individual pendants create a striking visual aesthetic, ideal for styling over kitchen islands.
Features smoked glass shadesIdeal for stairwells or kitchen islandsCopper and Black finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here