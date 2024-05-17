BHS Glow Kid's 1 Light Rocket Pendant, Blue

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Transform your space with the captivating Glow Rocket Ceiling Pendant Light in Blue. The sleek design and vibrant blue hue of this 1 light pendant make for an ideal choice for those looking to add a touch of flair to their child's decor.

Transform your space with the captivating Glow Rocket Ceiling Pendant Light in Blue. The sleek design and vibrant blue hue of this 1 light pendant make for an ideal choice for those looking to add a touch of flair to their child's decor.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.