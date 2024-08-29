Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Lyna 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brass
image 1 of BHS Lyna 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brassimage 2 of BHS Lyna 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brassimage 3 of BHS Lyna 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brassimage 4 of BHS Lyna 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brassimage 5 of BHS Lyna 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brass

BHS Lyna 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£50.00

£50.00/each

BHS Lyna 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brass
The Lyna Smoked Glass Flush Ceiling Light in Brass is a stunning art deco accent to the interior of your home. The ribbed glass shade of this flush fixture creates a distinctive lighting effect, that is sure to captivate your guests.
Vintage satin brass finishRibbed shade create an eye-catching effectCompatible with energy efficient bulbs

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here