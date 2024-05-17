Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Wanda LED Pendant, Black
image 1 of BHS Wanda LED Pendant, Blackimage 2 of BHS Wanda LED Pendant, Blackimage 3 of BHS Wanda LED Pendant, Blackimage 4 of BHS Wanda LED Pendant, Blackimage 5 of BHS Wanda LED Pendant, Black

BHS Wanda LED Pendant, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace
Energy rating G

£120.00

£120.00/each

BHS Wanda LED Pendant, Black
Complete your modern aesthetic with the Wanda LED Ceiling Pendant in Black. The chic black finish of this adjustable pendant light seamlessly adds to your minimalist space, creating a stunning and functional look. Height: 40cm, Widthr: 54cm, Drop: 111cm, Bulb: 15 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '6 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Monochrome black finishPractical adjustable dropEnergy efficient bulbs built in

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here