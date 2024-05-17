BHS Paisley 2 Light Wall Light, Brass

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add a touch of vintage charm to your interior with the Paisley Wall Light in elegant antique brass. Its ornate design and warm finish create a welcoming ambience, while the crystal effect droplets add a touch of luxury to your interior. Perfect for traditional or eclectic decor styles, this wall light is sure to enhance the character of any space.

Add a touch of vintage charm to your interior with the Paisley Wall Light in elegant antique brass. Its ornate design and warm finish create a welcoming ambience, while the crystal effect droplets add a touch of luxury to your interior. Perfect for traditional or eclectic decor styles, this wall light is sure to enhance the character of any space.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.