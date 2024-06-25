Marketplace.
BHS Mira Touch Stick Table Lamp, Silver

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

£25.00

Elegantly add to your home office with the Mira Touch Table Lamp with Black Shade in Chrome. The tapered black shade of this table lamp directs the gentle glow perfectly for brightening any task.
Contemporary chrome finishFabric shades diffuse a relaxing glowEasy to use touch on/off base

