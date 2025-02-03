Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Elephant Origami Table Lamp, White

BHS Glow Kid's LED Elephant Origami Table Lamp, White

No ratings yet

Write a review
Energy rating G
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by BHS

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BHS Glow Kid's LED Elephant Origami Table Lamp, White
Add a safari accent to your child's homework space with the Glow Elephant Origami Style Table Lamp in White. This origami styled light is a unique addition to a modern space and perfect for any animal lover. Height: 25cm, Width: 20cm, Length: 35cm, Bulb: 2.5 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Minimalist white finishEmits a relaxing warm glowEasy to use inline on/off switch
Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here