image 1 of BHS Zeta Bathroom Pendant Ceiling Light, Chrome
image 1 of BHS Zeta Bathroom Pendant Ceiling Light, Chromeimage 2 of BHS Zeta Bathroom Pendant Ceiling Light, Chromeimage 3 of BHS Zeta Bathroom Pendant Ceiling Light, Chromeimage 4 of BHS Zeta Bathroom Pendant Ceiling Light, Chromeimage 5 of BHS Zeta Bathroom Pendant Ceiling Light, Chrome

BHS Zeta Bathroom Pendant Ceiling Light, Chrome

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Zeta Bathroom Pendant Ceiling Light, Chrome
The Zeta Clear Glass Bathroom Ceiling Pendant in Chrome combine chic looks and practical features wonderfully. This pendant light can also be hung as a flush fixture, meaning the Zeta can be mounted in any height room.
Contemporary chrome finishWater resistant IP44 ratedCan be hung as a flush light

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here