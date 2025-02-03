Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's Clouds Iridescent Shade, White

BHS Glow Kid's Clouds Iridescent Shade, White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£25.00

£25.00/each

Sold and sent by BHS

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BHS Glow Kid's Clouds Iridescent Shade, White
Chicly add to your modern nursery or play room with the Glow Clouds Iridescent Easy Fit Shade in White. The white finish of this cloud light shade matches seamlessly with many different aesthetics.
Minimalist white finishColourful iridescent cut outsSimple to install design
Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here