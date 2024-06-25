BHS Oak Table Lamp, Satin Chrome

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The innovative design of the Oak Embossed Base Table Lamp in Satin Chrome offers an alternative solution to table lamps by serving style without compromising on practicality. Featuring an embossed base and an exposed bulb which will fill your room with glorious light.

The innovative design of the Oak Embossed Base Table Lamp in Satin Chrome offers an alternative solution to table lamps by serving style without compromising on practicality. Featuring an embossed base and an exposed bulb which will fill your room with glorious light.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.