Outsunny Charcoal Grill BBQ Trolley Wheels Shelf Side ThermometerSteel

This Outsunny charcoal BBQ brings people together, through the love of food. The powder coated steel structure is super strong and can withstand high heat temperatures. The height-adjustable charcoal pan and lid makes it easy to control the smokey food flavours, with a thermometer to see the inner temperature. Complete with two wheels to move easily.