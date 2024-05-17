BHS Epin Outdoor Wall Light, Black

Designed with convenience in mind. The Epin Outdoor Wall Light features a built-in photocell sensor that automatically turns the light on at dusk and off at dawn. Say goodbye to manually switching your outdoor lights and enjoy effortless lighting control. The sleek and stylish appearance of this wall light makes it ideal for most homes. While the black finish allows it to blend beautifully in any outdoor space. Adding practical lighting that increases the safety and security of your home. Meanwhile the photocell sensor allows you to not waste money on lighting when it isn't needed.