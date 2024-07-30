BHS Silas Outdoor Wall Light, Black

Marketplace.
Elevate your outdoor ambiance with the Silas Outdoor Wall Light in Black, a timeless fixture crafted to withstand the elements while adding charm to your home's exterior. Featuring a classic design and sturdy build, this wall light provides reliable illumination, making it an excellent choice for enhancing the curb appeal of your porch or patio. Height: 5.5cm, Width: 9.5cm, Projection: 12cm,Bulb: 5.4 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Energy-efficient LED integrated technologyIP54 rated to ensure water resistanceChic black finish

