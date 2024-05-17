BHS Tarak LED Outdoor Solar Wall Light, Silver

Bring a minimalist accent to your entranceway with the Tarak LED Outdoor Solar Wall Light with PIR Sensor in Stainless Steel. This solar powered security light feature a robust weatherproof rating, perfect for placement on the exterior of your home. Height: 18cm, Width: 16cm, Projection: 16.2cm, Bulb: 5.6 Watt, Integrated LED