Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Brass
image 1 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Brassimage 2 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Brassimage 3 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Brassimage 4 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Brassimage 5 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Brass

BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Brass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.00

£31.00/each

BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Brass
Add a retro touch to your lighting set up with the Nera Semi Flush Ceiling Light, IP44 rated to ensure water resistance when used in the bathroom. This ceiling light is ideal for low ceilings and comes in a satin brass finish, complemented by 3 gorgeous opal glass shades.
3 opal glass shadesChic satin brass finishIP44 rated

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here