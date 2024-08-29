Marketplace.
BHS Aster 30 Watt LED Outdoor Solar Wall Light, Grey

BHS Aster 30 Watt LED Outdoor Solar Wall Light, Grey
The Aster LED 30 Watt Outdoor Solar Flood Light in Grey marries sleek styling and practical features wonderfully. This solar powered light is a cost effective and eco friendly way to add security to your home. Height: 19.2cm, Width: 14.8cm, Projection: 11 to 19.2cm, Bulb: 30 Watt, Integrated LED
Chic grey finishWater resistant IP65 ratedEmits a bright daylight white light

