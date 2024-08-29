Marketplace.
BHS Nate LED Fixed Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, Satin Black

Energy rating E

£21.00

£21.00/each

Stylish lighting designs for your home, the Nate Circular Fire Rated Spot Light comes in a sleek satin black finish for a modern aesthetic. This recessed spotlight also features colour temperature changing technology and has an IP65 rating, meaning that it can even be used as an overhead shower light. Height: 6.5cm, Diameter: 8.7cm, Bulb: 8 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <E>.
LED integrated technologyColour temperature changing technologyChic satin black finish

