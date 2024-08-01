Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Silver
image 1 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Silverimage 2 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Silverimage 3 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Silverimage 4 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Silverimage 5 of BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Silver

BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.00

£31.00/each

BHS Nera 3 Light Flush Bathroom Ceiling Light, Silver
Ultra modern lighting styles for minimalist interiors with the Nera Semi Flush Ceiling Light, finished in a sleek chrome colour for a contemporary aesthetic. This ceiling light features smoked glass shades and is IP44 rated, meaning that it is suitably water resistant to be used as a bathroom light.
Contemporary chrome finish3 smoke glass shadesIP44 rated ensures water resistance

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here