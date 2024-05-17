Outsunny Garden Charcoal Barbecue Grill Trolley BBQ Patio Heating

This Outsunny charcoal barbecue with lid is a perfect solution for outdoor picnic use. Treat your friends and families to enjoy the outdoors with some yummy barbecue food. With its convenient size and mobile nature, it is constructed of high-temperature black enamel and high-temperature powder. This barbecue smoker has a generous cooking area for gourmet grilling wherever you go. Perfect for outdoor barbecue, family gathering, and outdoor parties