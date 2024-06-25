BHS Taylor Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, White

Bring a modern style to your outdoor walls with the Taylor Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light in crisp white, offering both upward and downward lighting for a balanced and stylish illumination. Its versatile IP54-rated design and reliable performance make it a perfect choice for any outdoor setting in all weather types. Height: 25.5cm, Width: 9cm, Projection: 13cm,Bulb: 20 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.