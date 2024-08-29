BHS Glow Kid's LED Heart Neon Wall Light, Pink

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add a touch of warmth to your space with the enchanting Glow Heart Neon Wall Light in Pink. The heart-shaped design of this retro wall fixture is elevated by the vibrant pink hue making for a gorgeous addition to any theme. Height: 35cm, Width: 2cm, Projection: 2cm, Bulb: Integrated LED

Add a touch of warmth to your space with the enchanting Glow Heart Neon Wall Light in Pink. The heart-shaped design of this retro wall fixture is elevated by the vibrant pink hue making for a gorgeous addition to any theme. Height: 35cm, Width: 2cm, Projection: 2cm, Bulb: Integrated LED

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.