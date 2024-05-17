BHS Pei LED Rings Wall Light, Silver

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Create a modern ambience with the Pei Rings LED Ceiling or Wall Light in sleek chrome. Its minimalist design and cool metallic finish add a touch of contemporary flair to any space, while the energy-efficient LED lighting offers long-lasting illumination. Whether installed on the ceiling or wall, this light fixture effortlessly blends functionality with modern style. Height: 30cm, Width: 20.5cm, Projection: 4.5cm, Bulb: 29 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.

Create a modern ambience with the Pei Rings LED Ceiling or Wall Light in sleek chrome. Its minimalist design and cool metallic finish add a touch of contemporary flair to any space, while the energy-efficient LED lighting offers long-lasting illumination. Whether installed on the ceiling or wall, this light fixture effortlessly blends functionality with modern style. Height: 30cm, Width: 20.5cm, Projection: 4.5cm, Bulb: 29 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.